Channing Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 13,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

