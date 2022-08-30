Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 234,663 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 234,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. UBS Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in UBS Group by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after purchasing an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UBS Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $185,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 68,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,254. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

