Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

CHTR stock opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

