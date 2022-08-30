Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

