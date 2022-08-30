Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,800 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 884.2 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $8.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

