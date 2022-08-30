Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

