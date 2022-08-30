China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in China and international. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (CHSTY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.