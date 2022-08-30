Christopher M. Hood Sells 49,470 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,091.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of K stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.