Chromia 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.17 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $103.26 million and approximately $25.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

