CI Investments Inc. Acquires 718,396 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $155,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.71. 9,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.