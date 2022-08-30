CI Investments Inc. Buys 46,152 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $107,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 262,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 118,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,005. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.21.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

