CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,658 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Booking worth $143,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $13.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,884.94. 8,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,894.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,093.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

