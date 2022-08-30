CI Investments Inc. Has $246.26 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $246,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.70. 37,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

