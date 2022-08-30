CI Investments Inc. Has $95.34 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 949,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $95,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,559,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

