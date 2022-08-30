CI Investments Inc. Has $98.28 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,559 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $98,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,584,000 after acquiring an additional 425,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,802,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 236,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,065. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

