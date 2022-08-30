CI Investments Inc. Purchases 92,400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,970 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $186,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 136.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,673 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

