Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after buying an additional 119,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 960,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

