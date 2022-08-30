Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock remained flat at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 387,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,371,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

