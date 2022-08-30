Citigroup Trims 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price to $19.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

2U Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.98. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

