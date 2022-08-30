Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 2.5%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25. 484,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,427,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 868.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 341,170 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.