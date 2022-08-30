Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $248,031,000 after acquiring an additional 96,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

