Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 187.0%.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

