CloakCoin Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $357.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,878,907 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

