Cloverfields Capital Group LP Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,964. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 692.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.