Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 5,691 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $2,405,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 304,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 170,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 74,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,833. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China Announces Dividend

About Yum China

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

