Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 176.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,848,000 after buying an additional 1,043,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.97. 55,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.