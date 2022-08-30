Cloverfields Capital Group LP Invests $3.36 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $127.71. 20,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

