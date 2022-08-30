Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 2,239 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 334,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,109. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

