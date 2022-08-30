Cloverfields Capital Group LP Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 289.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,588 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 100,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

