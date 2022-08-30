Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.24

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$64.24 and last traded at C$64.33, with a volume of 6187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.83.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$754.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.