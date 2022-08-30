CoinLoan Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $204,878.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $204,878.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $14.92 or 0.00075992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00844118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars.

