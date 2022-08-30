CoinLoan Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $204,878.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $204,878.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $14.92 or 0.00075992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00844118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CoinLoan
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.
Buying and Selling CoinLoan
Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.