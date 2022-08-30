Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

