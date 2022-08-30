Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. 46,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,775. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

