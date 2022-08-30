Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

