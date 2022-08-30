Comparing J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and J. C. Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 1.85% 45.72% 4.61% J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burlington Stores and J. C. Penney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 0.99 $408.84 million $2.42 58.40 J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Burlington Stores has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J. C. Penney.

99.8% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores and J. C. Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75 J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus target price of $208.63, indicating a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats J. C. Penney on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

