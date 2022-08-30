Comparing Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omega Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.8% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 1,432.08 -$68.28 million ($1.97) -2.13 ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 5.70 -$63.65 million N/A N/A

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A -44.99% -38.54% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats ERYTECH Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine cancers. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

