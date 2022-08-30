Comparing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and Semrush’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.70 -$14.89 million ($0.61) -8.05 Semrush $188.00 million 9.13 -$3.29 million ($0.11) -110.45

Semrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cognyte Software. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -9.17% -23.12% -11.38% Semrush -6.88% -7.50% -5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cognyte Software and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cognyte Software and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 3 2 0 2.40 Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 169.86%. Semrush has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Semrush.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cognyte Software has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semrush beats Cognyte Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.