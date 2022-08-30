CompX International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
CompX International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CIX opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $28.75.
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
