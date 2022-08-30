ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 398,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,622. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

