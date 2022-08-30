ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,400 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CFRX stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 721,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.05.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CFRX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

