Contrasting SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce -51.29% -62.59% -14.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.15 million 5.93 -$55.64 million N/A N/A BigCommerce $219.85 million 5.55 -$76.68 million ($1.83) -9.09

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

Volatility and Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SharpLink Gaming and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A BigCommerce 0 6 10 0 2.63

BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $30.27, suggesting a potential upside of 81.89%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments. The company collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers, as well as offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests; and solutions for telecommunications expense management, enterprise mobility management, call usage, and accounting software, as well as iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partner worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.