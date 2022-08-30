Convex Finance (CVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.62 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $343.49 million and $12.62 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00025597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829727 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,186,893 coins and its circulating supply is 67,203,447 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
