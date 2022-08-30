Copiosa Coin Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.57 million and $49,603.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
