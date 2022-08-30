Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $7.46 on Tuesday, reaching $523.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.63 and a 200-day moving average of $519.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

