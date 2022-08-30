Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Holdings Lifted by Washington University

Washington University increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,856 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 39.0% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Washington University’s holdings in Coupang were worth $108,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 156,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,449. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.