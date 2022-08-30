Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Cowen has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
Cowen Price Performance
COWN opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
About Cowen
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
