Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Cowen Price Performance

COWN opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cowen by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

