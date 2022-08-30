Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 2.9%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 88,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,699,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

