Critical Comparison: AgileThought (AGIL) and Its Competitors

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AgileThought to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AgileThought and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 407 920 8 2.64

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 50.43%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its competitors.

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s competitors have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.58 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.79

AgileThought’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgileThought competitors beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

