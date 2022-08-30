Critical Review: Valaris (VAL) versus The Competition

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.45%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 82.77 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.94

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

