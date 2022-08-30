Cross Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 116,566 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Cross Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,566 shares during the quarter. Rover Group comprises 8.9% of Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cross Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Rover Group worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

